Princewill Trust winners in fresh trip to Dubai

New winners in the Princewills Trust Vision and Success Opportunity Challenge, the 2022 edition have left Nigeria for a one-week all-expense-paid Bootcamp/ tour to Dubai.

According to a statement from the organisers, thousands of youths in tertiary institutions from across the various Local Government Areas in Rivers State will compete in a test of vision, imagination, creativity and tenacity.

The beneficiaries will be privileged to visit educational institutions and learning centres, the Museum of the Future, city tours, lunch with mentors, a visit to the DEWA Solar Innovation Centre, and many other engaging activities.

Prince Tonye Princewill, the founder of the Trust and the brain behind the challenge, said: “Human investments like this go a long way to shape the society of our dream. My dream has always been to expose young minds to endless possibilities, give them a platform to explore and do what I can to nurture their visions into realities. The testimonies from previous winners have been nothing short of inspiring and we believe that this set of winners will bring back a few of their own testimonies too.

“My gratitude goes to God for placing us in a position to give back and to the ever helpful Dubai Department for Economy and Tourism (DET) represented by Stella Fubara and her team at their Africa desk.

“Your support has made it possible to make a difference bigger than we could have thought. Finally, I want to thank Nneka Oduah and her fantastic team at CLR for not only making it memorable, but possible in the first place. Your attention to detail is a lesson for even the best of us.”

“For the winners, it is a dream come true and an opportunity that they intend to take full advantage of.”

Alex Mimi on her part vowed to “soak in the experience and learn as she goes along.”

“She had seen the challenge advertised on Instagram, knew it was real because of who was behind it, but had to convince her parents that it was not a scam, thanks to fears of human trafficking that are more and commonplace these days,” Princewill noted

“Both my parents had to research, research and research until they were sure before they let me proceed,” Mimi exclaimed.

Loveth Ichemati, an only child who recently lost her mum, said that life has been tough for her as she had to drop out of the university years ago after she got admission to study law because she had no money to pay fees.

“She then had to find work, save money and try again. Currently, she is back in University, training herself and was pleasantly surprised to see this opportunity when it came round again,” the philanthropist explained.

“I had missed it before and did not look back when I saw the Dubai opportunity again. This is my first time outside PH. I have never even been to Lagos, talk less of Dubai. I just believed and applied myself. Now I’m here,” Ichemati revealed.

