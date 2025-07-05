Princewill appointed Chairman, BoT UNIPORT alumni association

The University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association has formally inaugurated its Board of Trustees.

At the event, held in Abuja and attended by members of the National Executive Council, Chapter Presidents, and distinguished alumni from across the globe, a prominent politician, business leader, and longtime supporter of the UNIPORT Alumni Association, Prince Tonye Princewill, was appointed as Chairman.

Other members of the board include Dr. Patterson Ogon, Honourable Anayo E. Nwonu, Mr. Samson Akpibere, Mr. Austin Okeze, and Ms. Chiadikobi Emmanuella-King.

The new Board will run the Association for four years.

In his keynote address, former minority whip in the Nigerian Senate and National President of the Alumni Association, Senator Darlington Nwokocha, described the inauguration as a defining moment in the association’s evolution.

“Today, we constitute a Board that will serve as the moral compass, legal backbone, and strategic guardian of our Association’s long-term vision.”

Senator Nwokocha praised the individual and collective credentials of the Board members, stating that their ratification by Congress is a reflection of the immense trust and credibility they command within the alumni community.

“We will look to you for wise counsel, critical review, and strategic alignment as we embark on our vision to Reconnect, Reinvest, and Reposition the Uniport Alumni Association.”

In his acceptance speech, the new Chairman of the board, Prince Princewill, expressed deep humility and a strong sense of responsibility in accepting the appointment.

“We are here not to preside, but to serve; to serve as stewards of integrity, guardians of trust, and partners in the progressive transformation of this association.”

He emphasized the board’s commitment to work in close partnership with the National Executive Committee to ensure alignment, transparency, and accountability in the implementation of the association’s strategic goals.

“Beyond the letters of the constitution lies a deeper obligation: to lead with compassion, to act with integrity, and to ensure that every decision we take strengthens the foundation of this association for future generations.”

The inauguration ceremony closed with a renewed call for unity, excellence, and collective purpose among all alumni, as the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association embarks on what many described as a new era of relevance and impact.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE