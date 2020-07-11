Princess Peters hints fans on new Studio Album

Multi-talented Nigerian singer, actress, movie producer, and philanthropist, Princess Peters is surely up to something massive as she hints her fans on another studio album.
The singer who is gradually registering her name in the league of top artists in Nigeria in a recent Instagram post, shared photos from her recording session with a top UK based producer.
The singer got famous after releasing her singles ‘Urhuese’ and ‘Aigbobiosa’ which were among the most downloaded gospel songs in Nigeria in 2019, recording views on YouTube in hundreds of thousands.
Princess has kept her fans in suspense as to the title of the new album and the release date, but with her songs hitting the airwaves and impacting lives lately, it’s hopeful she drops these soul-lifting songs before the year ends.
