Princess Osifo celebrated for impact in energy, development

Princess Joy Osifo, founder and CEO of JENIKS Group, received widespread recognition as she marked her birthday, with tributes highlighting her achievements in Nigeria’s energy sector and her contributions to philanthropy.

Popularly known as the “Queen of Gas,” Osifo is regarded as one of Africa’s most prominent female entrepreneurs. Over the years, she has built JENIKS Group into a major player in Nigeria’s gas distribution and infrastructure space, operating in what remains one of the country’s most competitive industries.

Industry watchers describe her trajectory as a classic example of entrepreneurial resilience—from modest beginnings to leading what associates say is a billion-dollar enterprise. Her leadership at JENIKS Group has been credited with helping to boost local content participation and opening doors for more women in energy sector leadership.

Beyond the boardroom, Osifo has also built a reputation for philanthropy.

Through her foundation and other initiatives, she has supported programs focused on women’s empowerment, education, and community development. These efforts have drawn both local and international recognition.

She is described as a visionary who has used her success not just to grow a business, but to lift others.

As messages of goodwill poured in for her, many described her as a trailblazer and role model whose influence extends beyond corporate Nigeria.

Celebrations are expected to continue throughout the week as Princess Osifo begins a new year, with close associates saying she remains focused on expanding her business footprint and scaling up social impact projects across Nigeria and the continent.