A gubernatorial aspirant of the ruling All Progressive Congress in Kogi state, Prince Shuaib Abubakar Audu, has unveiled a seven-point agenda to tackle the multifaceted developmental needs of the state in all its physicality when elected into office as governor of Kogi state.

The unveiling, which was attended by a mammoth crowd that includes party officials, guests, enthusiastic supporters, well-wishers, and his fans from all walks of life, mirrored the present state of affairs in the state and the need for a well-articulated road map of agendas to be immediately implemented to put Kogi state back on its trajectories of developments.

His agenda for the development of the state, as unveiled, includes; Job creation and economy, security, infrastructure, education, health care, industrialization, and youth empowerment.

The unveiling of his agenda was really fulfilling as those who attended attest that if the young Shuaib Abubakar Audu is supported and elected as the governor of the state come 2023.

It would signal the end of an era when the state’s people wandered in the developmental wilderness. The beginning of an era of developments in its physicality for the state.

Many who attended the unveiling urged the state’s people to put aside their differences by wholeheartedly supporting this Scion of Prince Abubakar Audu’s political dynasty to realize his ambition of leading the state to great heights by replicating and continuing his late father’s development initiatives.