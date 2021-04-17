PRINCE PHILIP’S FUNERAL: William, Harry, Kate chat together as they leave chapel after service

Following the Queen’s departure, the royals walked on foot back towards Windsor Castle.

Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, were seen exchanging words with the Archbishop of Canterbury. They then walked over and joined Prince William to walk and chat together as the rest of the family left St. George’s.

Cars were waiting to transport them back to the castle, but they chose to walk as a family. Having been separated in the chapel due to restrictions, they were now able to come together, which will no doubt have been a comfort to the Queen.

Much has been said about the siblings’ strained relationship but William and Harry appeared on good terms as they reunited to put aside their differences as they bid a final farewell to their grandfather.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been unable to join the family engagement today as she is pregnant with the couple’s second child and was advised not to travel from California to the UK at this time.

