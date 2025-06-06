Prince Oladigbolu visits Alaafin Owoade in first public appearance since succession

In a symbolic and historic gesture reaffirming unity within the royal household, Prince Afeez Siyanbola Oladigbolu, grandson of the late Alaafin Ladigbolu, has paid homage to the newly installed Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Iku Baba Yeye, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I.

The visit marked Prince Oladigbolu’s first public appearance since the announcement of Oba Owoade’s ascension, an outcome of a succession process in which both men had vied for the throne

The prince, who was previously engaged in a contest for the kingship against his first cousin, now ascended to the throne as Oba Owoade, visited the palace in Oyo on Thursday, where he demonstrated profound respect and loyalty to the newly installed monarch.

Prince Oladigbolu, who had not been seen in public since the formal announcement of the new Alaafin, arrived at the palace earlier in the day, accompanied by a select group of dignitaries and close associates.

Upon his entrance into the royal court, he immediately prostrated before Oba Owoade, an act deeply rooted in Yoruba royal tradition, signifying total submission and recognition of the authority of the reigning king.

During a brief but poignant discourse with those present at the palace, Prince Oladigbolu offered insight into the intent behind his appearance and the meaning it carries for the royal family and the Oyo Empire.

He stated: “I am not here merely for an ordinary homecoming; my purpose is to pay homage to the nature of our traditions and to honor the legacy of the Alaafin. It is crucial to recognize that divine providence ultimately determines our paths.

“While I vied for the throne and ultimately was not selected, it is paramount that we move forward positively. The essence of our royal lineage lies in our shared objectives as members of the royal family. Regardless of who occupies the throne, what matters is our commitment to achieving our common goals.”

When asked about his plans following the conclusion of the succession process, Prince Oladigbolu made clear his intention to focus on peace-building within the royal family and to contribute meaningfully to the development of the Oyo Kingdom.

“My focus is to foster harmony within the royal household and to support initiatives that will benefit the people of Oyo. The work does not end with the ascension of one individual; it continues through the collective strength and wisdom of the royal family,” he said.

The prince’s public appearance and remarks have since been described by observers as a noble act of statesmanship and reconciliation, one that not only upholds the dignity of the royal institution but also sends a powerful message of unity to the people of Oyo.

