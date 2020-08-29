Prince Ocholi Idakwo announces demise of Attah Igala

PRINCE Ocholi Idakwo, son of HRM Atta Igala, Dr Idakwo M A Oboni, has announced the transition of the Attah, Dr Idakwo Micheal Oboni.

He made the announcement on Saturday morning at the palace while addressing the press.

In a statement issued by Dr Gabriel Ottah, prince Ocholi said the Ata joined the ancestors on the 27 of August 2020.

He thanked the people for their support and prayers.

Prince Ocholi described his father as a man of action and one who was passionate about upholding the rich culture of Igala.

Meanwhile, sympathisers have begun to troop into the palace to register their condolences.

