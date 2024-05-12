The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, His Royal Highness, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on Sunday held a closed door meeting with Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who were on a courtesy visit to the governor as part of their visit to Nigeria, arrived at the Lagos House, Marina, at 1:10pm with their team, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Christopher Musa, his wife and other government functionaries.

ALSO READ: Duchess of Sussex, Meghan opens up on her Nigerian heritage

They, however, kept mute as they did not speak to the press on the purpose of their visit.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while speaking with newsmen, said the royal family were in Lagos as part of their private visit to Nigeria to promote mental well-being with the Invinctus Games.

The governor said the state government was excited with all the things the royal family was planning to do with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff, adding that his administration was equally “happy for what they are doing especially for our military men who are injured and see support they can give around mental issues, more importantly the Invinctus game Prince Harry is known for.”

Sanwo-Olu said Prince Harry and Markle as well as their team were also excited to see how Nigeria looked like, concerning “our culture and how we live in peace.”

“We are excited with all the things they are planning to do with the office of the Chief of Defence Staff. We are happy for what they are doing especially for our military men who are injured and see support they can give around mental issues, more importantly the Invinctus game Prince Harry is known for.

“They are excited to see how Nigeria look like, our culture and how we live in peace,” the governor said.