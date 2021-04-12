Prince Harry ‘back in the UK and in quarantine’ ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral

Prince Harry has reportedly arrived in the UK and is in quarantine ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, on Saturday.

He is said to have arrived at Heathrow on a British Airways flight from Los Angeles at 1.15 pm, on Sunday.

The UK Sun says Prince Harry was met by police and security on the tarmac and driven away in a Range Rover. He is thought to have been taken to Kensington Palace, the newspaper added.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Saturday that he would be making the journey, but Meghan has been advised not to travel because she is heavily pregnant.

The Duke of Sussex will not have time to complete 10 days’ quarantine but the rules allow people to temporarily leave their place of isolation on “compassionate grounds,” which includes a funeral.

Harry will have needed to provide a negative COVID test before travelling and will have to return two more in the UK – as well as stating his quarantine address.

His trip is an “ideal opportunity” to mend family rifts laid bare by the Oprah Winfrey interview, according to former prime minister Sir John Major – who was guardian to Harry and William after their mother’s death.

Prince Philip’s funeral is also affected by coronavirus rules that limit funerals to 30 people, meaning tough decisions about who can attend.

Around 800 people were set to be invited under planning that took place before the pandemic.

Boris Johnson has said he will not go to free up space for the family that includes the Queen’s four children and their spouses, as well as eight grandchildren.

A palace spokesman has said the royals would be following social distancing rules throughout, meaning staying two metres from people outside their household or support bubble.

It comes as the Queen described her husband’s death as leaving a “huge void in her life,” according to Prince Andrew.

Speaking on Sunday, he said the monarch was “feeling it, I think, probably more than everybody else,” and called her “incredibly stoic.”

“But we – the family, the ones that are closer – are rallying round to make sure that we’re there to support her, and I know there is a huge amount of support not just for her but for everybody as we go through this enormous change,” the prince added.

The Countess of Wessex, Prince Edward’s wife, described the duke’s death as “very peaceful.”

“It was right for him and, you know, it was so gentle. It was like someone took him by the hand, and then he went,” she said.

“Very, very peaceful and that’s all you want for somebody, isn’t it?”

Political leaders from across the UK are today returning early from the Easter break to pay respects to the duke.

MPs are back at the Commons a day early, the Welsh and Scottish Parliaments are being recalled, while the Northern Ireland Assembly will also see members pay tribute.

