Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hire Oscar-nominated Director to shoot their Netflix docu-series

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have hired an Oscar-nominated, left-leaning director to work on their Netflix docuseries as part of their $100 million streaming deal.

According to PageSix, Prince Harry, 37, and Meghan Markle, 40, who are currently living in their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara having stepped back from royal duty last year, have hired Liz Garbus for the reality show, which they have been working on for a year.

Garbus, who was also due to work on the Duchess’ series Pearl before it was scrapped by Netflix, is a documentarian and filmmaker and also helmed the last season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2021.

Cameras from her crew were spotted during the couple’s trip to New York last September, where they appeared to ‘hide their equipment to ‘keep the project under wraps.’

Reports of the couple’s alleged docuseries have undoubtedly sparked major concerns behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace over what allegations they could drop about the royal family in front of the cameras.

She runs a Brooklyn-based production company, Story Syndicate, with her husband Dan Cogan.

The filmmaker was nominated for a Best Documentary Oscar in 2016 for ‘What Happened, Miss Simone?’ and again in 1999 for ‘The Farm: Angola, USA.’

News of the series first emerged in May, when reports emerged the couple had even welcomed cameras into their $14 million Montecito mansion to capture content for the candid show.





DailyMail

