Israel Arogbonlo

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has made a revelation ahead 2023 presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele revealed that the 2023 will be ethnicity and tribe based, not necessarily about political parties.

He explained that each tribe will vote for their own and that there will be a crisis after the election.

The cleric mentioned that things will change two days to the election and it will affect the chances of labour party candidate, Peter Obi.

He advised the LP flag-bearer to return to the North to get things right but the east is good for him.

He noted that the north will be divided because of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu but they will be ordered by their elders to vote PDP candidate Atiku Abubakar in the election.

‘’For the 2023 election, each tribe will vote for their own. It is not by party now, it will be about those that believe in you. Going by this, the northerners will determine who wins. Let’s begin to pray against crisis after the election, each candidate should talk to their followers to shun violence.’’

‘’Everything will change one day whereby Obi’s chances will be uncertain, he should still try to put his ambition in order. The east is good for him, he should go back to the north.

“Peter Obi should still work hard so the aftermath of the election will favour him, he doesn’t need ‘mouth’ now but people that will deliver for him. He needs to still work on his people because some will work against him.’’

‘’The northerners will be divided because of Tinubu, he won’t have overwhelming votes as expected. The north will not be unified about who to vote for, they will be advised to vote for Atiku.’’

Also, Primate Ayodele mentioned that the BVAS and card readers will disappoint people and will not give the required answers in the election.





He, however, urged INEC to urgently put everything in order to avoid crisis in the country.

‘’Let’s be careful so the police will not compromise, there will be a crisis in some polling units, they will be threatened by ethnic thugs that don’t want them to vote for a certain individual.

“The BVAS and card readers will disappoint a lot of people, I don’t know how they want to do it because these machines may not give us the answer. INEC must do something urgently in order to put their records straight. The security need to stand firm because some people will want to disrupt the election,” he warned.

