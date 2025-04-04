global chaos under Trump, PDP presidential candidate, Primate Ayodele warns COAS, terrorists invading South-West, Primate Ayodele warns, PDP lose one governor
Primate Ayodele warns of global chaos under Trump’s administration

Israel Arogbonlo

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a dire warning about the administration of President Donald Trump, stating it will pose a significant threat to global peace and potentially spark multiple wars among nations.

In a statement, Ayodele recalled his previous warnings to the world about the dangers of a Trump presidency, emphasising that America voted for the wrong person.

He predicted that Trump’s administration will be marked by negativity, and the world has yet to experience the full extent of its challenges.

“I warned the world before voting for Donald Trump that his administration would be majorly negative. America voted for the wrong person, and as a matter of fact, with the way it is now, the world hasn’t seen anything yet.

“Trump will use the military to do a lot, and the world will go to war. I am not seeing peace across the world, but as powerful as he is, he will be disgraced.”

Speaking on his relationship with Elon Musk, Primate Ayodele revealed that they will have issues which will lead to separation.

“Elon Musk and Trump will still fight; they will have serious issues sooner or later. I warned the world, but they didn’t listen; they should expect war in his administration,” he added.

