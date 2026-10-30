Primate Ayodele sends warning to Tinubu’s govt over state police

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to avoid rushing the implementation of state police in Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed by his media aide Osho Oluwatosin, advised the government not to do everything in a hurry because there are still some provisions that should be made but have not yet been carried out.

The cleric made it known that there will still be issues between the state police and the national police force if care isn’t taken, noting that there are several factors involved that ought to be taken care of before the implementation.

He explained that state police is a good initiative for the country, but it has to be done well to avoid creating more problems than solutions for the country’s insecurity problems.

“There will be a lot of issues between the state police and the regular police. It is not something to rush; it will not end crime or terrorism. There will be a lot of things involved. There is a lot to do in order to manage state police; there are factors involved. They shouldn’t rush it.”

“State police is a good initiative; it is an initiative that can help Nigeria’s insecurity, but if it is not well established, it will only create more problems for the country. The government must be careful and not be in a haste to get it done.”

Also, the prophet spoke about the demands to increment in minimum wage to N500,000, explaining that it is not possible in Nigeria because it will lead to total economic shutdown if it does.

He urged labour leaders to be considerate of the Nigerian economy when making demands because a N500K minimum wage isn’t good for Nigeria.

“The Nigerian government cannot pay a N500,000 minimum wage to civil servants. It’s a thing that will never come to pass; it can only be improved gradually so that it won’t cause economic hardship.

“Labour leaders should be considerate in their demands. The government definitely has to increase the minimum wage because the current one doesn’t align with the state of the Nigerian economy; it can barely help households feed. It needs to be increased, but N500,000 is too much.”