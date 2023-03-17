The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has released stern warnings to politicians ahead of the governorship election that will be held tomorrow Saturday, March 18, 2023.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that the mighty will fall and that there will be massive rigging in the election. He explained that the BVAS device will not stop rigging because it has been manipulated.

He noted that many who don’t know what to do will be rigged out, even the popular candidates while urging everyone of them to start working on their lapses to avoid being rigged out of the election.

“There will be a tsunami in the governorship elections that will be held tomorrow, the mighty will fall, don’t underestimate any party and there is no way rigging won’t be in tomorrow’s election even with the BVAS. Everyone should go and work because BVAS will not stop rigging, rigging has come to stay in Nigeria’s election.

“BVAS is not the answer to Nigeria’s election malpractices, it has been manipulated. Some people will be rigged out technically, BVAS will rig out who is popular and bring in the unpopular. Don’t rely on BVAS, it is rigging in a technological way.

‘”Anyone who wins may not be removed by the court except God changes the mind of the judge, the rigging will be so perfect.”

