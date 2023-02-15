The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has given out five cars, five tricycles, five buses and more than ₦25 million naira empowerment package to journalists, widows, needy, students to celebrate his birthday.

The massive event which was held Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at his Lagos church was also to mark the end of the prophet’s 17-day appreciation and philanthropic activities which started on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

The event had in attendance the president of the Nigeria football federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau who declared the event opened, the chairman of the National Drug and law enforcement agency (NDLEA), General Marwa, popular gospel musician, Yinka Alaseyori who serenade the crowd with her angelic melody, comedian Ayo Ajewole AKA Woli Agba who had the audience filled with laughter, popular Nollywood actors and actresses, to mention a few.

Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, while declaring the event open described Primate Ayodele as a true friend who has shown support for the football federation. He explained the circumstances that led to his meeting with the man of God, stating that Primate Ayodele played a huge role in his emergence as the NFF president.

‘’One journalist sent me a video of Primate Ayodele during a press conference speaking about the election in NFF. He mentioned some of the contestants and said finally to him, the person that will become the president is Ibrahim Gusau. The journalist was surprised because I am not a Christian and didn’t know the prophet as I don’t even stay in Lagos. Consistently, he stood on his word whenever he gives prophecies concerning football and to God be the glory, the election came and I won. I felt I should find time to appreciate the man of God for his support. He visited me in Abuja, we spoke and ate together so there is no way he will have an occasion like this and I will not be there, it means I don’t appreciate God. We will continually ask for your prayers and will not disappoint you.’’

Also, the NDLEA chairman, General Buba Marwa who sent a representative expressed his surprise at the many gifts shared by Primate Ayodele while noting that the man of God will be the first to show practical love on Valentine’s Day despite the scarcity crisis in the country. He, therefore, asked the man of God to organize programmes that will allow the NDLEA support.

‘’General Buba Marwa is very interested in working with you and he has asked me to say it publicly that you should set a motion, programmes that will make the NDLEA join you. This programme on a day like this when everyone is showing love, especially at a time like this when there is scarcity, we need to appreciate Primate Ayodele for showing practical love, I have been hearing happy valentine’s day since morning but this is the first practical one I am seeing.’’

The height of the event was when three church members and two journalists including an editor with The Sun Newspaper and the prophet’s media aide, Osho Oluwatosin were called out for a car gift.

One of the recipients who is the youth president of the church, Monday Sunday couldn’t hold back tears from his eyes when Primate Ayodele called his name. The man of God mentioned that he has been dedicated to the church’s service and has given his best whenever it is necessary.

Also, the two accountants of the church who were recipients couldn’t hide their joy when Primate Ayodele announced their names. The prophet who rewards good deeds appreciated them for being transparent and trustworthy over the years.

The media aide, Osho Oluwatosin obviously didn’t expect to receive a car gift from the prophet. He was visibly shaking when he was called upon to receive his car gift from Primate Ayodele.





Also, other dedicated church members were given tricycles and mini-buses for their support to the church.

Apart from these, a cheque of N200,000 was presented each to 11 journalists to empower them for supporting the man of God over the years. Primate Ayodele in his philanthropic attitude promised to pay the sum of N350,000 for one of the empowered journalists who has issues with his sight.

Furthermore, the widows and less privileged were not forgotten in the largesse. Several of them were given food items, accommodation fees, grinding machines, home appliances, to mention but a few.

The youths were also not left out as about 23 students were given scholarships to study in tertiary institutions. To show his generosity further, the man of God presented cheques to some churches to purchase landed properties.

In recognition and appreciation of his impact on the society, the Theatre arts and motion pictures practitioners (TAMPAN) led by famous Nollywood actor, Owolabi Ajasa made Primate Ayodele their grand patron and spiritual father.

It is worthy of note that Primate Ayodele has always done massive empowerment to celebrate his birthdays every 14th of February. In previous years, journalists and church members have been given cars, tricycles, scholarships, to mention a few.

