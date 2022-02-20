Primary school teachers organise prayer sessions over non-payment of salaries in Niger

Primary school teachers in the 25 Local Government Areas of Niger State at the weekend held a special prayer session to seek God’s intervention over the non-payment of their salaries.

Tribune Online reports that the teachers have been on industrial action since January 10, 2022, as part of efforts to press home their demands from the state government.

Neither the State Ministry of Education nor the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB) has responded positively to the plights of the public primary school teachers.

In a communique issued at the end of the State-Wide Executive Council Meeting (SWEC) meeting jointly signed by the State’s NUT Chairman, Akayago Adamu Mohammed, in conjunction with his Principal Assistant Secretary-General, Labaran Garba, the union expressed dismay over the negative impact of the poor treatment of public primary school teachers on the future of the children.

“The situation is unhealthy to the development and growth of our educational system,” the communique reads in part.

The prayer session, which was held at the State Secretariat/ Headquarters of Nigeria Union of Teachers, Niger State Wing, Minna featured recitation from the Holy Quran and readings from the Holy Bible while special prayers were offered by pastors and Imams.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.