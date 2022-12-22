Primary healthcare centre needed in every political ward in Nigeria ― WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO), has called on the Nigeria Government to establish primary healthcare centres in every political ward across the constituted 774 local government areas of the country.

WHO Zonal Coordinator South East, Dr Chukwumuanya Igboekwu, made the call during the 3rd State Council on Health Stakeholders meeting organised by the Anambra State Ministry of Health, held in Awka, on Wednesday.

Dr Igboekwu said if given attention, it will increase the number of people living in rural areas, and access to healthcare services.

He said millions of Nigerians living in the inner part of some villages across the country died prematurely as a result of lack of access to proper healthcare facilities.

According to him, having one functional PHC centre in every political ward in all the 774 Council Areas is what the Federal, State and Local Government suppose to strive for, to enable people at the grassroots who has no link to urban centres to get quality healthcare services.

“If the government can be able to do that, we will all achieve a functional Primary Healthcare Delivery System that every Nigeria will be proud of. And also cater for the basic health needs of it citizens.

“The government suppose to oversee the revitalization of the PHC System.

“Primary Healthcare Centre is the healthcare system that caters for the people at the community level. And 60-70 per cent healthcare needs of the people can be sorted out if the PHC system is fixed adequately by the concerned authorities.

“The number one pillar of PHC is community empowerment and participation. And that is the integrated component of the PHC system all over the World.

“As INEC polling units are created in political wards for voting in an election, PHCs should also be created in a similar way for a healthy living.

”So I am calling on government at all levels to establish the PHCs centres as requested by WHO for the health benefits of Nigerians living at the rural communities,” Dr Igboekwu added.

He commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, and the Health Commissioner, Dr Afam Obidike, for the huge success of the programme.

