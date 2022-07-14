Primary: 30 cases have been instituted against APC in North-West ― Legal adviser

The legal field operations committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Northwest has disclosed that no fewer of 30 cases have been instituted against the party at the end of the various primary elections held in the zone.

This was disclosed by the National Legal Adviser of APC, Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq while addressing a press conference in Kaduna at the end of its maiden meeting on Thursday.

He also said he would carry out a similar visit to the remaining five political zones across the country.

According to him, “today the zonal legal field operations committee met in Kaduna. In attendance were legal advisers from Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, the Northwest legal adviser as well as legal advisers from the national headquarters.

“The purpose of our meeting is to address legal issues that have emanated from the primaries during the state assemblies, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential elections.

“During such exercises, issues of complaints and petitions are usually received. The law has provided remedies for such complaints to be pursued in the various courts in the land.

“We know at this stage the other parties and aggrieved party members will employ legal representation as well. So the meeting was intended to strategize ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Plus or minus, we can say we have about 30 cases so far in the North West zone.”

Highlighting the cases, he said some of the cases are coming from even the opposition parties but quickly added: “I assure you the cases will not affect the fortunes of the party in next year’s general elections.”