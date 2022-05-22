Primaries: Abaribe, Wabara, Ugochukwu, others warn of ‘impending’ PDP implosion

Latest News
By Tribune Online
'impending' PDP implosion, 2023: Lobby for delegates intensifies in PDP, Brace up against rigging, We must mobilise Nigerians , Adelabu, Folarin’s statements, mere outbursts of power-thirsty politicians, N100m nomination forms: APC creating war chest from looted funds, PDP shifts NEC, Conduct primary in best interest, 16 governorship aspirants scale PDP screening in Rivers, Don't take workers’ calmness for weakness, PDP warns FG, PDP wins LG elections, imposition of candidates,Saki West PDP aspirants kick against consensus candidate, PDP aspirant rejects imposition, Strengthen your resolve , Presidential aspirants woo PDP NWC, BoT over ticket, PDP suspends 13 members, INEC rejects Kano PDP caretaker, orders party to revert to order by court, Ondo PDP vows, 2023: Ondo PDP Senatorial aspirants trade word over ticket, Be decorous in your campaigns, Delta PDP warns guber aspirants, INEC’s non-recognition confirms APC, Lagos PDP effectively playing, PDP to hold 95th NEC meeting on Tuesday, Oyo majority leader, We are yet to release election timetable, Electoral committee, Lagos PDP to finally, PDP Governors Forum begins projects comparative review in states, PDP postpones outstanding Lagos Congress, PDP extends tenure, Give up petroleum ministry, victory signals our triumph in 2023, Lagos PDP elders united, Imo has collapsed under Governor Uzodimma, disqualification of members ahead polls, Northern group tells PDP, PDP assigns Oyedokun, PDP condemns attack on party office, Atiku's property in Gombe, post-primary reconciliation committee, Dont be bad losers, PDP group wants presidential, Ekiti 2022: PDP youths seek amicable resolution to crisis, Osun screening of gubernatorial aspirants, Ekiti 2022: PDP crisis festers as aspirants protest over ward congress, PDP schedules North-West zonal congress for Feb 12, PDP summons Osun stakeholders to crucial meeting, We have not zoned, 2023: Nigerians’ll reject Buhari’s preferred candidate, We have petitioned EFCC, Be more concerned, PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA PDP reports Ebubeagu to NSA Kwara PDP expels members over alleged anti-party offences, We won’t impose anything, PDP aspirants meet for peace talks , We did not collect, hike will double all vices , Adopt Akwa Ibom’s template , Akinsola heads PDP Caretaker Committee for Lagos, Full list of NWC, Convention will open floodgate, Ekweremadu’s committee to determine, PDP condemns renewed brutalisation , 33 aspirants slug it out , PDP national convention, South-East PDP boils as governors, Crunch PDP NEC begins in Abuja, Lagos PDP holds parallel congress, PDP adopts consensus arrangements in Kwara ward congress, PDP inaugurates 15 sub-committees, PDP accuses Umahi of sabotaging party to deliver 25% to APC in 2019 elections, Imo PDP accepts resignation, National Convention Committee, Parallel PDP congress to hold, Six jostle for chairmanship seat, PDP governors to meet ahead, Edo PDP commences E-registration, Two deputy national chairmen, Buhari signing PIB, Toll gate reintroduction'll, crisis hits Reps PDP , flags off membership E-registration exercise, PDP BoT raises committee, Appeal Court nullifies judgment, Supreme Court’s split judgment, Suspected armed robbers burgle clothing stores in Ilorin Biola Azeez, Ilorin. Items worth over N10 million were reportedly carted away by suspected armed robbers on July 6, 2021 from a clothing and accessories store in Ilorin, the Kwara state capital. The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspected hoodlums carted away several clothing items like designers shirts, chinos and jeans trousers, men's and ladies shoes, men's suits, and some other clothing accessories from the clothing store, popularly known as "a la mode", located along Umar Audi road, opposite old Broadway hotel, GRA, Ilorin. Lamenting the loss with the Nigerian Tribune, the owner of the store, Mr. Woye Aladegbola, said that it was only his clothing store that was burgled in a row of shops along the road. He also said that men and officers of the security agencies he reported the matter at both the 'A' and 'F' Divisional Police stations were yet to give any development on the matter. The young entrepreneur, who said that such incidents could discourage investment, called on the state government and the security agencies to improve on security matters in the state. It was only the shop that was burgled, while the burglary case was reported at F division station of the Nigeria Police and the state command of the Nigeria Security of the Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ilorin. Said he's been in the business over 10 years, the business he said he ventured into after he resigned from globacom telecommunications company. The ssd The burglary incident happened on July 6, 2021 at about 6:30 am, when my landlady on her way to work surprisingly noticed that my store had been opened. She said that she moved closer to see who could have opened it at that period of the day and was taken aback to see how everything had been scattered and saw that it has actually been burgled. She later alerted me that my store had been burgled. And I rushed down. "Worth of items carted away is around N9.8 million and with other fixtures it amounted to about N10 million plus some fractions aside other items not on insurance which were also carted away. Mr. Aladegbola who said that police had not made any arrest on the incident, expressed disappointment on the efforts of the security agencies. "When I reported at the A division of the Nigeria Police, an officer followed me down to the store and there was nothing whatsoever yet afterwards. It's so saddened that what I have laboured for for the past 20 years after leaving university was just carted away within hours of a day, all my entire savings. All what I can say is mine to sustain my family with; all gone within a twinkle of am eye. To encourage business owners in the state, I want to call on government and security agencies to assure the people of adequate security and protection. And to imagine that my store is opposite main road and just a street separates it from Senator Bukola Saraki residence, adjacent to former CBN deputy governor's house and a minute drive from Commissioner of Police official residence. These are places of prominent and important dignitaries where the store is located. It's on a highway where there should be security patrol. I don't understand why almost all items in a store could be packed. They must have come in a lorry and throughout the period it lasted no patrol. It shows there's poor security issue in the state. And till now, the police had no clue to the matter. This could really discourage investment. As it is I don't know if I could continue with the store because I wouldn't want such to happen again. The onus is on government to provide security. I'm an employer of labour. I had to lay off some of my staff. This should not be allowed to continue or else rate of unemployment and crime will continue to rise", he said. Speaking with the Nigerian Tribune, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, said that he was yet to get the report from the Divisional Police stations. The Police spokesman promised to look into the matter towards conducting investigation that would unravel the perpetrators of the crime., Ogun PDP withdraws, opening of factional state office, PDP inagurates state coordinators, appoints Zamfara caretaker committee, Fresh crisis rocks PDP, Anambra PDP guber candidate, Delta PDP crisis worsens , South-West PDP celebrates victory, Osun 2022 gubernatorial poll, true copy of Court of Appeal , Lagos PDP gets set, No place for APC, PDP urges Nigerians, Lagos council polls, Edo PDP Chairman suspended, Oredo PDP relocates secretariat, Cracks in Edo PDP, PDP reacts to EFCC, PDP govs converge on Ibadan , Lagos PDP hails Assembly , FG has lost means, PDP rolls out timetable, Press Akpabio to name sponsors We’re poised to regain, PDP constitutes North-West, 2023: Lagos PDP should field Ikorodu indigene to secure victory over APC in Reps poll- Aspirant

Seven governorship aspirants and six other party elders were among those warning the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of a possible implosion if it allows a certain cabal to seize the party and impose its candidates for the 2023 elections.

The party stakeholders, who are particularly concerned about the developments in the Abia State chapter of the main opposition party, include Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who is a governorship aspirant; six of his co-governorship aspirants, including Ude Oko Chukwu (Deputy Governor, Abia State), Senator Emma Nwaka (former PDP State Chairman), Dr Chima Anyaso, Chief Ncheta Omerekpe, Chief Samson Orji and Chief Enyinnaya Nwafor.

Others who signed a petition to warn the party over the weekend are Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, (member, PDP Board of Trustees), Senator Adolphus Wabara (former Senate President), Uzoma Nkem Abonta (member, House of Representatives), Dr Eme Okoro, Chief Charles Ogbonna, and Barr David Iro.

Their petition to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is based on the scheduled congresses for the election of 3-man Ward ad-hoc delegates initially fixed for April 30, 2022, but was cancelled due to a court injunction.

At the vacation of the order, the congresses had been rescheduled for May 4, 2022, but still could not take place.

According to the petitioners, “what is in dispute is that whereas the majority of faithful party members in Abia State were waiting for the National Chairman and Secretary of PDP to reschedule the congresses and inform INEC accordingly, an individual and his acolytes simply wrote a list of ad-hoc delegates across the 184 wards of Abia State which they are pushing the NWC to accept as the authentic list of ad-hoc delegates in Abia State.


ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The implication is that this individual will singularly determine all 24 individuals who will emerge as candidates for the 24 State Constituencies of Abia State because having 100 per cent control of the ad-hoc delegates already gives him over 40 per cent of the votes for each of the congresses before the events even hold.

“Similarly, this individual and his acolytes will determine all eight candidates of the Party for the House of Representatives, all three candidates for the Senate and, of course, who becomes Governor of Abia State in 2023.

“Abia State will be in the pocket of one individual if this is allowed to happen. Nothing like this has ever occurred in Abia State before.”

The stakeholders pointed out that many well-meaning and loyal members of the PDP in Abia State have sounded the alarm about this development, noting: “It is inconceivable that an individual who has taken the benefit of the platform of the party wants to leave a legacy of total destruction of the PDP which is what is invariably about to occur because the issues are very clear.

“These unconscionable cabals falsely claim that congresses held in Abia State when every truthful person in Abia State generally and PDP members, in particular, know that no congresses held anywhere in Abia State.”

They accused the Abia State Resident Electoral Commissioner of going beyond his statutory powers to receive notice of a purported list of committee members written by the State PDP Chairman, Alwell Asiforo Okere, “to conduct the imaginary Congresses fixed for 6th May 2022.”

“This Notice was purportedly received by the REC on the 5th day of May 2022. In law, Notices take effect on the date they are received. Thus the REC (not INEC) received a day’s Notice of the sham congress going by the records of the cabal. All of these are to no effect,” the petitioners averred.

They further observed: “We know from what has happened in the past in Zamfara and Rivers States as recent examples, that these matters do not end with who prevails at the congresses and primaries, but the substantive issues will invariably continue to be litigated afterwards, sometimes up to the Apex Court.

“Wasting money and resources to enjoy a temporary victory is pyrrhic. Eventually, the Courts will have to look at the issues and determine whether indeed valid Congresses were held in Abia State.

“If they hold otherwise, everything built on such loose sands will sink and this may happen after millions, perhaps billions of Naira have been invested by PDP candidates across the State in campaigning and contesting the General elections.

“The opposition parties are watching and praying that the PDP will sink into a self-inflicted quicksand.

“Finally, we want to caution that a legacy for posterity which records that an individual was assisted to the highest pedestal in public service only to be responsible for the destruction of that party is not one to be desired.

“PDP is on the brink; it is time to step back,” the stakeholders warned.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Primaries: Abaribe, Wabara, Ugochukwu, others warn of ‘impending’ PDP implosion

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Primaries: Abaribe, Wabara, Ugochukwu, others warn of ‘impending’ PDP implosion

Primaries: Abaribe, Wabara, Ugochukwu, others warn of ‘impending’ PDP implosion

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

Don’t patronise unlicensed e-hailing firms, Lagos warns residents

Latest News

2023: Fayemi pledges to restore tourism, mining, agriculture in North-Central

Latest News

2023: Oke-Ogun people vow to produce next senator in Oyo North

Latest News

Kano govt condemns former deputy governor over ‘unguarded statements’

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More