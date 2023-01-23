Price of litre of fuel not stable in Anambra

“We queue to buy but we don’t know whether the pump meter is correct or not. If you go to Onitsha…

The price of fuel sold to motorists in Anambra is currently not stable at the moment.

The price range between N200, 220 and 230 is the highest selling rate for now.

Nigerian Tribune Correspondent who went round to ascertain the situation fine out that a filling station close to a popular junction (Ezu-izu junction), along the Enugu-Onitsha expressway Awka, is selling the product at the rate of N200 per litre with a large turn-out of buyers amidst sit-at-home order declared by IPOB in South East Nigeria, on every Monday of the week.

The cheap rate has forced most vehicle owners to queue on the line with gallons.

In another filling station opposite the Amawbia flyover, near the State Capital, the attendant was sighted selling it between N220 and N230 per litre on old-time customer basis.

A commercial driver, Mr. James Obika, who spoke with our correspondent, said the price of the product is not stable across the State.

According to Obika, “Only God can save this country, Nigeria. We queue to buy but we don’t know whether the pump meter is correct or not. If you go to Onitsha, Nnewi Ekwulobia and the rest of the towns it is the same thing the marketers are doing. Adjusting it and selling it at a cheaper rate. (Igbo man sense), making us believe that they are contributing their quarters to ease the suffering of the poor Nigerian masses.

“To me, the 2023 general election stands the right time for Nigerians irrespective of Political Party, Tribe, Ethnic and Religion placement to vote for a Presidential candidate that will wipe away their tears.

“For now, I can tell you that the highest price of the product in Anambra State is N230 per litre,” he said.





It was also observed that most filling stations did not open for business in honour of the IPOB sit-at-order in the region.