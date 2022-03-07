Price of diesel not subsidised, uniform ― Marketers

Following a recent hike in the pump price of diesel in filling stations, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Monday, said the price of the commodity is not subsidised, hence not uniform.

It stated that diesel has been deregulated as a result, price is determined by availability and demand.

Speaking with the Tribune Online in Abuja, IPMAN Spokesperson, Mr Chinedu Ukadike, said Marketers are not bound to sell at a particular price.

“The AGO has been deregulated and since it has been deregulated, what determines the price is availability and demand. The marketers are not bound to sell at a particular price.

“You can go to Owerri and get diesel at N380 and in Port Harcourt, you might get diesel for N250 while if you go to Kaduna, Kano you will get Diesel at N450.

“There is no equalisation fee on diesel, no diesel-based subsidy. What is considered is the cost of it at the international market,” he said.

He further disclosed that the war against local refiners was a contributory factor.

“I also want to inform you that because of the war against the local refineries, local manufacturers are no longer manufacturing so the price of diesel has gone up. If not they were the ones stabilising the market in terms of AGO,” he stated.

