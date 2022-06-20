Price of 5kg cylinder cooking gas hits N3921.35 ― NBS

The average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) stood at N3921.35 in May 2022 from N3800.47 recorded in April 2022 showing an increase of 3.18 per cent month-on-month, data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), on Monday, has shown.

However, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for Cooking Gas increased by 89.28 per cent from N2071.69 in May 2021.

According to state profile analysis, the highest average price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Gombe with N4366.67, followed by Bayelsa with N4325.00 and Adamawa with N4250.00.

The NBS said on the other hand, Yobe recorded the lowest average price with N3200.00; this was followed by Ogun and Ondo with N3450.00 and N3480.77 respectively.

“In addition, prices analyzed by zones show that the average retail price for refilling a 5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was highest in the South -East with N 4094.39 followed by the North-Central with N3989.98 and South-South with N3977.72, while the South West recorded the lowest average retail price of N3719.53.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“The average price for refilling a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) increased to N8726.30 in May 2022 from N8164.37 in April 2022 representing a 6.88 percent month-on-month increase.

“Similarly, on a year-on-year basis, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cooking gas increased by 103.46 percent from N4288.95 in May 2021,” said the NBS.





The state comparisons showed that the highest average retail price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Abuja with N9308.00, followed by Ekiti with N9209.09 and Oyo, with N9184.06.

Conversely, the lowest average price for the refilling of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) was recorded in Yobe at N7500.00, followed by Kano and Kogi with, N8175.00 and N8200.00 respectively.

The average retail price of a 12.5kg Cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) by zones showed that the average retail price was highest in the South-West with N8916.10 followed by the South-East and South-South with N8885.54 and N8857.09 respectively, while the North-East Zone recorded the lowest price with N8423.44.