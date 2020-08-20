Preventing impending implosion, looming crisis in aviation sector

DEFINITELY, all is not well with the Nigeria’s aviation sector with its one week, one trouble of controversies dragging it from all sides.

Among the controversies blowing the sector around like a tail wind include concession of airports, disadvantaged Bilateral Air Service Agreements (BASA), loose frequencies and multiple entry policy of government to foreign carriers, untimely relocation of headquarters of agencies, COVID-19 intervention fund and explosive labour environment.

With all these barrage of controversies, the country’s aviation sector is definitely living on a life support that requires urgent attention from the Federal Government.

However, the seeming lacaidasical attitude of government towards these numerous challenges apart from hindering the progress of the entire sector is creating high tension between the government and the unions.

Without doubt, the unions in the sector are one of the most intelligent labour groups in view of their deep knowledge about the sector in line with international standards. It therefore becomes normal for the unions to be carried along when issues affecting the sector crop up for attention.

Inasmuch as every government has the right to run the sector in line with its agenda, that right to carry out such agenda may run into a stonewall if such government thinks it can achieve this without input from the aviation unions.

In other words, Nigeria’s aviation unions are set of intelligent and well grounded people who know the laws guiding issues like concession, BASAs among others, therefore, any attempt by any government to underrate them may mean trouble for such government.

The present state of no love between the unions and the government is tilting towards that and the only way government can prevent the sector from total collapse is by carrying the unions along if it actually means well for the sector.

Presently, the way government is going about most of the issues is raising suspicion not only amongst the unions but aviation workers and the aviation unions known for their resilience and with the bunch of information at their disposal have indicated interest to counter any move that will not positively affect Nigerians.

To show their readiness, the unions at a world press conference, last weekend described the sector as one in a state of emergency with emphasis on the uncertainty confronting the COVID-19 intervention bailout.

According to the unions “The aviation industry in Nigeria is plagued by the equivalent of hemochromatosis arising from mounting unattended labour issues. This has compelled us to raise this alarm about an impending implosion and looming crisis in the aviation industry.

“It should be clear to any discerning industry watcher that all is not well at the nation’s sky gateways all over the Federation. From melancholy, hopelessness, to non-ennobling pursuits by supposed visionaries, the aviation industry is reeking of the stench of odious acclaim. And we will be failing in our duties to the state and the people if we close our eyes to this catastrophe that is bound to find everyone asleep unless the authorities are woken up by force from their inauspicious slumber.”

The unions recalled how at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the Federal Government announced an intervention fund of N500 billion, the recent approval by the Federal Executive Council for N2.3 trillion intervention fund to assist businesses cope with the economic devastation occasioned by the pandemic.

“Up till now, aviation is yet to be impacted by these interventions despite the industry being the most negatively impacted by COVID-19. As a result, all the aviation companies remain in dire economic straits. Our greater fear lies in the uncertainty that beclouds the modalities for application of the intervention funds.

Therefore, because of the strong need to alert the traveling public and airport users, the unions warned that airport operations might become seriously constrained as a result of actions we are being compelled to take in defence of our hapless members who are being mercilessly and recklessly abused to no end.”

Obviously, all the points raised by the unions are the facts that cannot be swept under the carpet. If the government can be more sincere with these and carry along the unions as the representatives of the workers and to extent representatives of Nigerians, the atmosphere will be more conducive for any genuine efforts that will help reposition the sector.

Above all, Nigerians want to urgently know the whereabouts of the intervention fund for the sector before the sector particularly its airlines go into extinction.

