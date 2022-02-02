Prevalence of early marriage in Northern Nigeria

The practice of early girl child marriage is prevalent in Northern Nigeria even though many countries in Africa have legal provisions on the minimum age for marriage which is either pegged at 16 or 18 depending on the country. Today, underage marriages are conceived and arranged by parents and children are given out in marriage based on reasons like poverty, culture and religion to mention a few.

In Northern Nigeria, early marriages are on the increase and to curb this, parents, government, and traditional rulers have a lot to do. It is sad that despite the fact that this practice is widespread and obvious to all, nothing is done to address the issue while the victims continue to wallow in pain.

Early marriages violate the fundamental rights of the girl child and often undermine their dignity while exposing them to countless health hazards.’ In many communities in Nigeria, young girls especially those in their early teens are given out in marriage to husbands who are old enough to be their fathers. Ironically, some of these young girls reach puberty in the houses of their husbands and do not have the chance to get education.

There is a need for people in authority to address the issue of early girl child marriage as this practice is causing more harm than good.

Zainab Alhassan Ado,

Bauchi