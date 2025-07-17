‘Pretty little baby’ singer, Connie Francis dies at 87

Connie Francis, the legendary American pop singer whose 1962 hit “Pretty Little Baby” found new life with a viral resurgence on TikTok, has died at the age of 87.

Her passing was confirmed early Thursday morning in a Facebook post by her copyright manager, Ron Roberts, who wrote, “It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I inform you of the passing of my dear friend Connie Francis last night.”

The message was later shared on Francis’ official artist page.

Born in Newark, New Jersey, in 1937, Francis rose to fame in the late 1950s and early 1960s with a string of chart-topping hits, including the million-selling “Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool.”

Her clear vocals and heartfelt delivery made her one of the most beloved voices of her generation, with a career that spanned decades and millions of record sales worldwide.

In recent years, Francis experienced a renewed wave of attention when “Pretty Little Baby” went viral on TikTok, prompting her to join the platform and publicly thank fans and celebrities who embraced the track.

While the official cause of death has not been disclosed, Francis had shared updates on social media about experiencing “extreme pain” and a hospital stay in early July.

On July 4, she posted what would become her final message, saying she was “feeling much better” after being moved out of intensive care into a private room.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE