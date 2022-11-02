Press freedom needs protection, Gov Okowa says

The Delta State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has called on governments at all levels and other agencies to protect the Freedom of the Press to enable it to play its role of contributing to strengthening democracy and good governance in the country.

Governor Okowa made the call during the inauguration of the state’s council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) secretariat in Asaba, the state capital on Saturday.

He said that the independence of the Press is important in a growing society and it is something that we must practices.

“I also urge the Press that in the face of all pressures, they must try as much as possible to inform and inform appropriately.

“The media must ensure that the information that gets out there to our people is the right information and that information is justifiable at every point in time.

“The Press can always stand their ground. Sometimes, politicians or other people can put you under pressure but I believe that the Press can always stand their ground as long as you know that you have done your investigation and that what you are speaking about is actually true,” Okowa said.

The governor further commended the media for adequate reporting of government activities and for appropriately informing the public on the activities.

He expressed appreciation to the NUJ in the state for the cordial relationship between it and the state government, saying “we have had a reasonable level of cooperation and they know that we do not gag them; we work as friends.

“This building is seated on a prime land and I thank God because the Press deserves that. The more you inform the people, the more educated the people are and the more functional our democracy.”

He said his administration had done well in transforming the state in spite of criticisms from the opposition.

He said: There is no doubt that we have done a lot in the last seven years, except for those who still want to doubt even while they can see. These are people who do not want to speak the truth because of politics.

“Recently, I heard one of our top politicians in the state who ought to know, say that we have done nothing in Asaba, the state capital and I began to wonder why people who are highly placed, speak in that manner and try to deceive the people.”

Earlier, NUJ National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, lauded Governor Okowa for encouraging Press Freedom by improving the working condition of journalists in the state.

He said that a free press, independent, vibrant, objective and nationalistic was critical pre-condition for good governance in a democracy.





Meanwhlile, chairman of the state’s council of the union, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu commended Governor Okowa for breaking the 31-year jinx by completing and inaugurating the Press Centre.

“You have given us a name and identity; you have taken us out of Egypt to our promised land. You have put an unquenchable smile on the faces of members and defeated the imagination of naysayers praying that we continue to wander as nomads.

“That you completed the building project would have given us enough reason to celebrate, but going ahead to tastefully furnish the centre is another monumental achievement that must be counted for your administration,” he said.

