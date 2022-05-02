Press Freedom Day: Buhari hails journalists with courage

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the courage and determination of journalists who daily go the extra time, sometimes at great personal risks, to keep the society well informed.

According to a statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, observed every year on May 3, Buhari rejoiced with the Nigerian media, and recognizes their role in strengthening democracy.

The statement said in fostering the pursuit of journalism in the country, President Buhari reiterated the Nigerian government’s commitment to freedom of the press, pledging to continue ensuring the protection of the rights and privileges of journalists in the lawful performance of their professional duties.

He charged the Nigerian Press to use World Press Freedom Day to reflect on the need to embrace the best professional standards and practices, especially in the build-up to the forthcoming general elections.

The President noted that the free performance of media roles and responsibilities during the electoral process is as important as the sanctity and will of Nigerians, expressed through the ballot box.

With the elections in sight, the President urged the media to be mindful of sponsored political news or publications capable of inciting hatred, division, violence, and chaos in the country, while also ensuring that the electoral umpire and other stakeholders play their roles in delivering free, fair, credible and transparent elections to Nigerians.


The statement quoted the President as saying: ‘‘We must stay united in supporting media professionals who work hard to de-escalate violent conflict and promote peaceful societies without compromising the responsibility to report.”

Buhari urged government information managers to ensure that the press and the general public have access to facts and figures of government information, without tears.

According to the statement,  in line with the theme of this year’s World Press Freedom Day, ”Journalism under digital siege,” President Buhari assured that government agencies under his watch will always stand against actions that are capable of limiting the preservation of the freedom of the Press guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The President said the Federal Government was working hard to support media organizations in Nigeria through provision of better internet access to underserved communities, and achieve 95 per cent digital literacy by 2030.

President Buhari thanked members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm “whose diligent work help in guaranteeing peace, stability, and progress in the country.”

