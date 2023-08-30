The Presidential Precinct has announced a media expert, Toyosi Ogunseye, as its new President and CEO.

The organisation is at the heart of public diplomacy, and the programmes it hosts are among the United States’ most effective soft-power tools.

According to information on the organisation’s website, over one-third of sitting heads of state have participated in its exchange programmes.

According to the organisation, Ogunseye is only the second to take this role at the Presidential Precinct, following nearly a decade of transformational leadership from Founding Director Neal Piper.

Few individuals are closer to the mission of the Presidential Precinct than Ogunseye; she began her tenure with the organisation as a 2014 Mandela Washington Fellow and has engaged consistently as a programme alumna since.

Commenting on this feat, the Nigerian, who has had an outstanding career so far, said, “I’m honoured to have this opportunity to lead such an impactful organisation nine years after I first walked through its doors.

I look forward to innovative collaborations with our staff, Board, programme alumni, and community partners in Williamsburg and Charlottesville.

“Working together, we will expand and elevate the tools and resources that have distinguished the Presidential Precinct as a transformative public diplomacy organisation.”

Ogunseye has two decades of leadership experience in journalism, most recently serving as a Senior News Editor for News and Commissioning at the BBC.

She began her tenure with the BBC as Head of Language Services for West Africa.

Prior to joining the BBC, Ogunseye was the first female editor in the 50-year history of Punch Newspaper, Nigeria’s most widely read newspaper.





She recently concluded her term as Vice President of the World Editors Forum and Board Member of the World Association of News Publishers.

Her appointment follows a competitive international search campaign led by the Precinct’s Executive Committee in partnership with Lincoln Leadership.

