Presidential poll: Why I will not campaign for Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso ― Ngige

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said the four frontline presidential candidates in the February 25 general elections are his allies and therefore he will not campaign for or against any of them.

Ngige who spoke with journalists in Alor, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, on Wednesday, named the presidential candidates as Alhaji Abubakar Atiku ( PDP), Alhaji Ahmed Bola Tinubu( APC), Peter Obi (LP) and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso(NNPP), Ngige, adding Nigerians should look at them and their manifestos and vote what would be right for the country.

He said, “My advice to my people is to vote right. They should vote for the right candidate that will be able to work for them. The four frontline candidates; the frontrunners are good and well-known to me. They are my friends, having worked with them in one way or the other.

“Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Vice President (former) the Federal Republic of Nigeria was the man who was in the helm of affairs when I was ‘kidnapped’- when I was shoved out of office.

“He( Atiku) was standing in for Mr President ( Obasanjo), who was in Maputo, and he ( Atiku) ordered the Inspector General of Police then, the late Tafa Balogun, to reinstate me to office. I also worked with him on the economic team of the National Economic Council as the Vice President. So, I know him, and he is a friend of mine, and we also formed AC together.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my friend again- supportive. During trying times; we formed AC together. I became the known opposition Senator in the Eastern region under the auspices and platform of the ACN. So, he is not somebody I don’t know.

“Peter Obi, my brother, my successor and my everything, I know him too and he is a friend. So, how do I campaign against any of them?

“Malam Kwankwaso is my friend, I know him too as deputy speaker when he was deputizing Agunwa Anekwe, one of our party’s strong men.

He said he would not also predict who would win the presidential poll, adding: “let the Nigerian people vote right; let them look at their manifestos and vote what is right for the country.

“I don’t think I will go around campaigning for Mr A, Mr B or Mr C. I won’t do that; it is not my stock in trade. I don’t jump from party to party; but besides, I have some conscience; I need to protect my conscience and make sure I don’t hurt it.”





