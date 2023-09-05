In its bid to fortify security architecture and forestall any breakdown of law and order across the country due to Wednesday’s Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Judgment, the Nigeria Police Force said that it has strengthened its deployment across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja late Tuesday night by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The statement reiterated the commitment of the Force to ensuring the safety of lives and property before, during, and after the judgement.

It explained that the NPF has diligently placed all necessary deployments and security measures during this critical period as officers and men were fully prepared to maintain order and enforce laws while respecting the rights and freedoms of all citizens.

It added that the Force strongly cautioned all individuals, including mischief makers and political gladiators, to be cautious in their actions and statements as it would not condone activities capable of inciting violence or causing anarchy.

According to it, ” It is imperative for all citizens to embrace peace and maintain calm, regardless of their political affiliations, to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.





It pointed out that the ” Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to its duty of protecting and serving the Nigerian people and is committed to carrying out these roles with professionalism, impartiality, and utmost dedication. Together, we can ensure a peaceful and secure environment for all during this period”

