By Kehinde Oyetimi

Prominent seer and head of Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, has revealed that the northern region of Nigeria will frustrate the ambition of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, just as the region would disappoint the candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu in the forthcoming presidential election slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The cleric made this known during an interaction with the Sunday Tribune over the weekend. The cleric however stated that “ If Peter Obi does not win, there will be crises. He must restrategise. Obi still needs a lot to be done in order to perfect his victory. The North will decide who will win, not the South, not the East.”

Speaking further, he stated: “I have not seen the approval of Tinubu from the North. Most of the members of the APC will be divided. Some of them don’t want Bola Tinubu. The North will frustrate Peter Obi and disappoint Tinubu. Whoever the North wants will win. Most of the votes from the South will be divided among the parties. APC will be divided.”

Commenting on the preparedness of the nation’s electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Primate Ayodele warned that “If INEC misbehaves, it will see the wrath of God. INEC’s processes will not be perfect. There will be technical rigging. Whether there is cash in circulation or not, money will be used in the polling units. We should be careful and watchful against gunshots, fighting and ethnicity in the voting units. BVAS and card readers will disappoint.”

Touching on the attitude of the nation’s president to the forthcoming presidential election, the seer told Sunday Tribune that “President Muhammadu Buhari is tired of the system. However, he will not compromise. He will hand over the presidency to whoever wins. He will do what former President Goodluck Jonathan did.”

Speaking further, he revealed that “Former governor of Osun State, Oyetola must follow up with the appeal of his judgment properly. It is not yet time to rejoice. I have not seen any other party apart from APC winning both presidential and governorship elections in Lagos.

“The G5 will collapse. Governor Nyesom Wike will be thrown into confusion. He will be unpopular after the election. The North will unite in respect of the election. They do not want a southerner. They have their preferred candidate. Governor Seyi Makinde can still make it in his second term bid.

“Taraba will go to the PDP; APC is shaking in Katsina. Sokoto will go to PDP. PDP and LP will be visible in Benue; APC, PDP and LP will slug it out in Cross River. There will be no landslide victory in Kano. In Ekiti, the APC will win the presidential election,” he added.





