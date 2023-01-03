Presidential brigade soldier fires at motorcyclists, kills passenger in Abuja

A Nigerian Army officer attached to the Presidential Guard Brigade, Abubakar Idris, on Monday, opened fire on some motorcyclists in Abuja, killing a passenger.

It was reported that the incident happened around 1 am close to a bridge along Aguiyi Ironsi Way, Asokoro.

Sources said the Army Brigade officers were on duty last night (Sunday/Monday) when Idris sighted some motorcyclists approaching them close to the bridge.

The trigger-happy officer, it was gathered opened fire on bike men and kill a passenger.

Another source revealed that the soldiers fled the scene, abandoning the corpse until the arrival of the police around 3 am.

The deceased body was taken to the Asokoro District Hospital, Abuja, for an autopsy.

The spokesperson for the brigade, Abakpa Godfrey, said he was not aware of the incident.

Abakpa said, “I can’t comment on that for now. I was actually on a pass and I just got back to Abuja, so I am not aware of it.”