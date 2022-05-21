Presidential aspirants Nigerians should not vote for in 2023

Nigerians would be going to the polls in 2023 to elect a new president. I have written a lot of articles in the past regarding the qualities of a great leader. But, going by the understanding of most Nigerians, it would be more sensible to discuss the character of aspirants not suitable for the job, to enable us separate the goat from the sheep, so to say.

In solving mathematical equations, we sometimes use the elimination method to arrive at the correct answer. If we all know who we should not vote for, perhaps we could pin point who the possible suitable aspirants are.

If we want to improve our economy and place Nigeria in its rightful place in world affairs, then we must make conscious efforts to ensure people with certain character flaws do not come anywhere close to the office of the president.

Nigerians must not consider voting for aspirants with the following character flaws/history:

Some of the aspirants who have declared interest have been known to tell false tales to Nigerians in the past. A good example is a notorious fella who once made Nigerians to doubt their cognitive abilities. A few thought they actually suffered from short-term amnesia.

I would not tell you who to vote for, but do not vote for liars, especially the one that woke up one morning shouting enough is enough. He went ahead to say he would be staging a protest against the present government. He talked about a dream he had in which God revealed to him what he must do. Then, the next day, he said he was not referring to this government.





Anyone who has been involved in advanced free fraud, misappropriation of public funds or lack of accountability must not be voted for if we want to move forward in this country. A leopard cannot change its spots. To be fore warned is to be fore armed.

Any aspirant who cannot explain the source of their wealth is not to be trusted. Some people just spring up from nowhere to tell us God made them rich and no one could comprehend their source of wealth. We have had public servants who could not give account of the budget of their former office or keep an open book on how they spent public funds. Such people would only continue to loot the treasury if given the opportunity to be president.

The GDP in Nigeria has depreciated over the last 8 years and part of the reason why we cannot come out of economic hardship is the cost of governance. We spend a lot of money on the welfare of elected government officials and legislators more than most developed countries. There is definitely something wrong somewhere. Any aspirant who does not believe in cutting down the cost of governance will only do one thing ― to continue to use public funds to fund their lavish lifestyle, while the masses die of hunger and economic hardship.

Anyone who does not have any proven track record of leadership should not dream of becoming Nigeria’s next president. This country has sunk really low and we do not have to operate on anymore experiment. We do not need the usual ‘I can do’ attitude. It is either the proven experience is there or not.

Once again, the power would be placed in your hands to redecide the trajectory of our beloved country, Nigeria. I intend to vote and my vote must count this time around. I know exactly who I would be voting for, as I do not operate on sentiments.

For us to see our country rise again from the dunghill, I enjoin you all to have an open mind and to consider the future of Nigeria with any decision you make.

Efuribe is a pharmacist and a universal health coverage enthusiast

