Taraba state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), supporters have taken over the Danbaba Suntai airport in Jalingo to welcome the former governor of the state, Rev. Jolly Nyame after his presidential pardon and release from the Kuje prison.

Supporters of the party as witnessed by Tribune Online took dominance of the airport as early as 10:am with campaign vehicles branded mostly with the governorship candidate of the party senator Emmanuel Bwacha’s posters to welcome the ex-governor.

Correspondent reports that senator Bwacha had after the release of the first civilian governor of the state, gifted him with a white Mercedes Benz Jeep. The development generated a lot of insinuation that the gesture was to woo him to work for APC in the 2023 election in Taraba state.

But senator Bwacha recently in a media interaction in Jalingo however denied that his car gift to Nyame was not politically attached to.

Bwacha explained that his gesture to the former governor was a normal welcome without any political thought to a man he described as a father to all Tarabans.

Correspondent reports that kingsmen of the released former governor dressed in their traditional Artie, the APC as well as senator Bwacha were seeing at the airport to welcome him but governor Darius Ishaku or representative of the state government presence were not recorded at the time of this report.

Presidential amnesty: Taraba APC take over Danbaba airport to welcome Nyame