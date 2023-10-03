The office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has confirmed that the running-mate to the Bayelsa State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Joshua MacIver, received an unconditional pardon from the late former president of Nigeria, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, over every criminal charge against him.

In a letter signed by the Interim Administrator of PAP, Major General Barry Ndiomu (retired), and sent through the office of the SGF, the Federal Government admitted to the fact that due to the urgency of the request by his lawyers for the confirmation, the Technical and Data Unit of PAP provided information hastily, thereby providing misrepresentation of the presidential pardon status of MacIver.

According to the letter, upon thorough investigation by the Federal Government, it has been identified that there was an oversight in the records regarding MacIver’s PAP beneficiary status while regretting any confusion or inconvenience caused by the oversight.

Parts of the letter dated 24th August, 2023, reads “I am writing in response to your letter with Reference: SGF.19/S/105/178 dated 7, July 2023, as well as this organization’s reply under Reference OIA/PAP/IAO/VOL V/417 dated 7th July, 2023, concerning Mr. Joshua MacIver’s status as a beneficiary of the Presidential Amnesty Progromme (PAP).

“I would like to mention that due to the urgency of the confirmation, our Technical and Data Unit provided information hastily, as indicated by the dates of both the received letter and our response.

“Upon thorough investigation, we have identified an oversight in our records regarding Mr.Joshua MacIver’s PAP beneficiary status. It has now been established that Mr. MacIver received an unconditional pardon from the Late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

“We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience caused by this oversight. Rest assured, we have taken corrective measures to rectify our records and prevent

future discrepancies.

“We apologize for any misunderstandings and any inconvenience this misrepresentation may have caused. We remain steadfast and commited in maintaining accurate records for all PAP beneficiaries. Please accept as always, my highest assurances and esteemed regards.”

Reacting to the news of the letter, Great MacIver, said that he has always had confidence that he is innocent of the allegations levelled against him by the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and urged supporters of the APC to remain steadfast and united against all odds.

He further challenged the PDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Douye Diri, to prove his capacity to Bayelsans by engaging his principal and governorship candidate of the APC, Chief Timipre Sylva, in a public debate at least twice before the forthcoming November 11, 2023, election in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE