Presidential amnesty: I have forgiven my enemies ― Nyame

The former governor of Taraba State, Rev Jolly Nyame, on Saturday said he has forgiven all his enemies that made it possible for him to spend part of his life in prison.

According to Nyame, his absence from Taraba was for a divine purpose and has seen life definitely while in prison.

“I appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari and the council of state for granting me pardon. I have forgiven everyone that made it possible for me to spend part of my life in jail.

“I want to tell you all Tarabans that I am back. My absence from the state was for a divine purpose. I have seen life definitely, I have seen what you are passing through but I have forgiven every one that has offended me.

“I believe my absence has thought you enough knowledge, you can now see the difference and I believe you will now know where to go,” Nyame expressed.

Earlier, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, expressed that Nyame’s return was a day of celebration and a day to mourn the state of affairs in Taraba State.

According to Bwacha, the absence of the former governor threw Taraba State into an era of Egypt where hatred of a section of people was the order.

He lamented the poverty situation and lack of good governance Tarabans have found themselves in and appealed to Rev Nyame to as a father, help correct the abnormal and bring Taraba to her days of development.





The APC guber candidate also thanked President Buhari for being human enough to pardon Rev Nyame and released him from the Kuje prison.

Also, Hon. Danladi Baido, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), saluted President Buhari for granting amnesty to Rev Nyame.

Baido said the return of Nyame would help bring Taraba State to her days of growth and make the people smile again.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the celebration for the return of Jolly Nyame to Taraba State was dominated by APC supporters both from the Danbaba Suntai airport and at the reception ground at the Jolly Nyame Stadium Jalingo.

Our correspondent also reports that Hon. Anthony Jellason, the Secretary to the Government of Taraba State was booed by the crowd when he was called to present Governor Darius Ishaku’s speech and could not find a way to the podium to deliver the governor’s address.