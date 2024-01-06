In a statement in Abuja on Saturday, Asefon condemned the killing as barbaric, cruel, and heartless.

He pledged to engage with the High Commission of Canada in Nigeria and collaborate with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairperson of NiDCOM to ensure that the unfortunate incident was thoroughly investigated.

Recall that Stephen Afolabi Opaso, a 19-year-old Nigerian international student in Canada, was shot dead by the Winnipeg Police Service in Manitoba on December 31, 2023, Asefon mentioned that the deceased was alleged to be wielding a knife during the encounter and was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.

The Winnipeg police acknowledged the confrontation with an armed male but provided limited details in their statement.

Asefon expressed concerns about the public perception that the killing may have been racially motivated.

He argued that the deceased student was not carrying a gun during the incident, suggesting that the police might have acted differently if he were white

. Asefon urged NANS and all Nigerian students to remain calm, promising to diligently follow up on the case until Canadian authorities provide a true account of the student’s death.

He also assured that his office would work towards compensating the deceased’s family to avoid potential diplomatic tensions. Asefon called on Nigerian students in Canada to maintain peace, emphasizing his commitment to ensuring justice in the matter.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE