Young Nigerians can rise to positions of political leadership if they become active citizens to develop their leadership potential, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Citizenship and Leadership, Rinsola Abiola, has counselled.

In a statement she issued on Wednesday to mark the New Year, she drew attention to the pre-independence Nigerian Youth Movement, where many political leaders at the time honed their leadership skills.

She advised that young Nigerians should draw inspiration from the antecedents of historic figures who made significant contributions to nation-building and development in their prime.

She said: “90 years ago, in 1934, the Nigerian Youth Movement was formed. It was a multi-ethnic organisation established to promote the political advancement of the country and the socio-economic welfare of Nigerian citizens.

It was led by Professor Eyo Ita, who was then in his early 30s, and it was a group of vibrant young people who greatly desired a Nigeria that worked for all.

“Our history as a nation is replete with examples of great Nigerians who joined the fray as young men and women and left indelible prints in the sands of time.

“To be Nigerian is to have the seed of greatness within you, and to be a young Nigerian, especially, is to have a legacy of greatness that you must live up to; it is, therefore, important for our youth to nurture their leadership skills and contribute meaningfully to nation-building and the attainment of development goals.”

Stressing the importance of unity and cohesion, the presidential aide charged young people to learn about governance and promote democratic ideals.

“Let us as young people resolve to be more actively involved in how our nation is governed, to learn about the structure of government and the roles and responsibilities of those officials who are serving in our states and the federal government, and to seek ways to positively influence the democratic process through constructive engagement.

“As we make resolutions on self-improvement and career growth, let us also resolve to be informed and active citizens who are committed to democratic ideals and nation-building,” she said.

Rinsola further urged young Nigerians to be good ambassadors of the country and to align with the call made by President Tinubu in his New Year broadcast, where he asked Nigerians to cast aside their differences and work together for national development.

Continuing, she said, “Let us commit to doing what is right at all times and to being good ambassadors of not just our country but also of our generation.

Let us be model citizens who foster unity and cohesion, who prioritise positive digital citizenship, and who think about how our actions impact others.

Let us hearken to the call of our President to every Nigerian to play their part and work as one irrespective of our differences; the ties that bind us are stronger than the features that we do not share, and the ability to work together is essential to attaining the Nigeria of our dreams.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…