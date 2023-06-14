“I would have died for Nigeria if I were to be a Yoruba king during those military dictatorships because my voice cannot be gagged. Those who have looted the treasury of Nigeria should return it. Tinubu is surprising everyone including me. We owe Nigeria a duty to support his strides. Equally, those who have sacrificed for our democracy should be celebrated. Nigeria’s democracy is now different from the usual “A town hall different from Balablu Blu Blu”I call on the government of President Tinubu to identify and honour 4 teenagers who hijacked Airbus310 Nigerian airs on October 25, 1993” Oluwo

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has expressed optimism in the administration of President Ahmed Tinubu saying “Democracy Has Come To Stay”.

He described President Tinubu’s approach to governance as surprising as he cautioned those who have looted the country to refund the loot voluntarily as a mark of love.

Oba Akanbi feared he would have been killed if he were to be a king during those evil days of some past bad government because his voice can’t be gagged.

Oluwo said President Tinubu started well by challenging policies such as fuel subsidy, naira redesign and others designed to enrich only a few.

He charged Nigerians in need of wealth to create and enjoy it holistically and not business as usual.

He advised agitators in the South East and South West to cooperate and support the new government to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

A statement by Oluwo through his press secretary, Alli Ibraheem, reads “Democracy has come to stay. Those who have looted and done evil to Nigeria should repent. Some of them have died while many are still here. Those alive should return the loot voluntarily. Our individual sacrifice and humility are needed to strengthen our democracy. Nigeria’s democracy is now different from the usual, Tinubu has surprised everyone including me ”

“The agitators in the South East and South West should be moderate in their conduct. Let’s come together to strengthen this democracy and safeguard the future of our children. Coup is gone and gone forever in Nigeria. The era of looting with impunity has gone too. Democracy is beautiful with a mentally alert president.

“Nigerians are assured under our workaholic President. Dividends of democracy will multiply. I advised the government to subsidize health and housing for the masses”

“A few days ago, the student loan bill was passed into law. The implication is, the students will have access to free interest money to fund their education”





“I wish Nigeria, the giant of Africa a great and promising future”