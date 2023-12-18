I want to plead with President Bola Tinubu to address the security challenges facing the people of Nigeria. The people of Nigeria both home and abroad would be very glad if the president can take decisive steps to end insecurity in Nigeria.

President Tinubu should be very concerned about the security situation in this nation at the moment. Many Nigerians are living in a constant state of fear. Nigeria can’t move forward if the president does not take the security of lives and property of Nigerians serious.

The one-point agenda which I am putting before the president at this moment is to tackle insecurity.

We want to sleep with our two eyes closed. We want to travel by road without fear of being kidnapped. Nigerians living abroad are afraid of coming back home for fear of being kidnapped.

To properly address insecurity, the president needs the support of the international community. I suggest that the president should seek the help of the United States of America to fight the crime in Nigeria. Our security agencies are making efforts and I want to commend them. We need peace in Nigeria.

Jimoh Mumin, Ibadan

