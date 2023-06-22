There is no doubt that there are few successful and succeeding women in the predominantly male dominated Nigerian political profession. However, success in this context should be defined as having the courage, to thread, in a system, so dominated by the men and with little or no room, for the participation of the women, especially the younger generation of women. During the last political dispensation, there were 18 Presidential candidates fielded by the various political parties, there was only one Woman, who defied every odds, to emerge as the candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), She is, Delta State born Princess Chichhi Ojei. Her courage to contest the Presidential race, in a male dominated political atmosphere, represents a refreshing change, because not only was she the lone female presidential candidate, but also one of the youngest Presidential to have done so in Nigeria’s fourth republic. Her nomination as the candidate of the party, brought to a decisive historic fruition the agitation of Nigerian youth for political inclusion; a long drawn battle that culminated with the enactment of the ground breaking NOT TOO YOUNG TO RUN ACT. Princess Ojei’s determination, no doubt, signifies the struggle of Nigerian Women and Young people, for a just, inclusive and egalitarian society founded on the tenets of equity and social justice.

As society progresses towards gender equality, it becomes increasingly vital to ensure women are adequately represented in positions of power and decision-making. Such women must demonstrate uncommon commitment and undeniable allegiance to their country, while also providing creative solutions to the country’s economic and socio- political condition with skills set and parameters consistent with 21st century’s dynamic mindset.

As the country embark on the journey towards economic recovery, under the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, there must be special consdieration, for women in the administration’s composition of its Economic Team. Appointing credible women as the drivers of the Economy, would bring fresh perspective and diversity of thought to the decision-making process. Women, having unique life experiences and perspectives, can contribute valuable insights and alternative approaches to policy formulation. By incorporating diverse viewpoints, the administration can tap into a broader range of ideas, leading to well-rounded and effective economic strategies. It is in this regard, that persons like Princess Chichi Ojei, must be willing to render their service to our Nation, and for now, engaged less in Politics but rather be involved in the task of repositioning Nigeria. Ojei represents the finest in her generation – a generation that articulates its mode of intervention on visionary terms, and a generation that privileges expertise, competence, and entrepreneurial drive as critical factors in ensuring that Nigeria attains the status of a developed nation in record time. And to achieve this, Nigeria should utilize cutting edge knowledge based practices that will radically alter the Economy in such a way as to catalyze and incentivize the sustainable socio- economic transformation of Nigeria.

The readiness of the administration, to engage, women of such competence, would serve as a powerful symbol of progress and empowerment for women across the nation. It would demonstrate the administration’s commitment to gender equality and inspire women to pursue careers in economic and leadership roles. Moreover, seeing women driving such a critical sector as the economy, would dispel the notion that certain roles are exclusively male-dominated, paving the way for increased female representation in other areas of governance. Women are often at the forefront of community development and social welfare initiatives. By appointing more women into the economic team, the Tinubu administration will gain valuable insights into the socio-economic needs of women and marginalized communities. This understanding can guide the formulation and implementation of targeted programs and policies that address these needs, fostering inclusive and sustainable social development.

In an era marked by progress towards gender equality, it is incumbent upon the Tinubu administration to recognize the need for a woman to serve, in key positions of government. This appointment would not only bring diverse perspectives and inclusive decision-making but also promote women’s representation, empower women across the nation, and ensure gender-inclusive policies. By making this progressive move, the administration can set an inspiring precedent, align with international commitments, and contribute to a more equal and prosperous Nigeria for all its citizens.

Prince Bosun Oluwatobi Johnson

from University of Lagos, Akoka Lagos.