By: Chima Nwokoji-Lagos

The United States President, Joe Biden, has issued a statement on the country’s election, saying that the US stands with the Nigerian people as they chart a path toward a more democratic, prosperous, and secure future.

“I appreciate President Buhari’s firm commitment that the will of the people will be respected. And in the coming days, I encourage voters to remain peaceful and patient as their ballots are tallied, and urge the political parties and candidates to live up to their pledge,” a statement conveyed through the US embassy in Nigeria read in part.

He commended the peace accord in Nigeria, signed by the political parties and candidates running in Nigeria’s presidential election on February 25.

According to Biden, by signing this pledge, the parties and candidates have committed to accept the results of the election, as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission, and to support a peaceful transition of power.

Elections are a fundamental part of a functioning democracy, and all Nigerians deserve this chance to choose their future — freely and fairly he added. “While the United States does not support any single candidate or party, we strongly support a peaceful and transparent process that reflects the will of the people of Nigeria.

“On election day, I encourage all Nigerians — no matter their religion, region, or ethnicity —to exercise this fundamental freedom and make their voices heard — including young voters, many of whom may be heading to the ballot box for the first time,” he further stated.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE