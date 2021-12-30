President-General of Shariah Supreme Council, Datti Ahmed is dead

Elder statesman and president-General of the Supreme Council for Sharia in Nigeria, (SCSN) , Dr Ibrahim Datti Ahmed, is dead.

A family source said the renowned medical doctor, politician and Islamic cleric died in the early hours of Thursday in Kano.

According to the source, the deceased had been battling with an ailment, unfortunately, today he answered the call of his creator.

May Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, he further declared.

He left behind a wife and 10 children.

It would be recalled, that in 2013, the deceased declined to serve on the committee constituted by former President Goodluck Jonathan to dialogue with Boko Haram.

Details later …