President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been urged to run an all-inclusive Government with all the regions of the country fairly represented and carried along in his administration.

Bishop of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Nyanya, Rt. Reverend Kehinde Adeyemi, made the call during the weekend at the Church’s 13th Annual Synod with the theme: “Contending for the Faith” held at Wesley Methodist Church Nigeria, Area C, Nyanya, Abuja.

Speaking ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Tinubu and his Vice-President-elect, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, Adeyemi also urged Tinubu to have interest of the masses at heart in his policies, saying Nigerians have unduly suffered in the last few years.

He admonished the incoming Government to ensure that all appointments made are spread across the country to reflect the nation’s Federal Character principle.

Adeyemi also called on the President-elect to extend an olive branch to other contestants in the February 25 Presidential election, in which he was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added, “in truth, the Nation, within the last one year was bedeviled by many crises, ranging from insecurity of lives and properties, kidnapping, bandit, high rate of inflation and the very recent cash-crunch happenstance, foisted on Nigerians by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He noted that because of the shoddy management of the circulation of the New Naira Notes, springing from this misplaced policy was the shortage and non-circulation of the New Naira notes, from which flowed the subjugation of innocent Nigeria to untold hardships, hunger, loss of means of livelihood and in extreme instances, avoidable deaths.

“Furthermore, I humbly appeal to the President-Elect to reach out, in the interest of national building, to those who contested with him for the office, aiming at running an all-inclusive Government towards the overall interest of our country, Nigeria.

“I equally want to implore that all grievances and complaints from individuals and/or groups, emanating from the elections, be expressed lawfully, and same be channeled to the appropriate quarters.

“It is our collective responsibility to ensure that peace and tranquility reign in the land at all times. As such, we all should work to maintain the peace in the land while we pray to Almighty God for a better tomorrow.

“At this juncture, it is important to state that our unity as a Nation cannot be sacrificed on the altar of ethnicity or tribal basis. Nigeria is a multiethnic country and our strength is in our unity as a Nation.





“We must all condemn and frustrate any attempt by unscrupulous elements to truncate our unity as a Nation.

“However, I want to appeal to the incoming administration to as a matter of necessity, ensure the even spread of political structures and appointments to reflect the National Character of the Nation across all the regions within Nigeria,” he stated.

He commended the security agencies on the successes recorded so far in the fight against kidnapping and banditry.

He equally appealed to the Federal Government and State Governments, to further equip the Armed Forces with modern arms and gadgets, to effectively and successfully combat the insurgency.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was represented by a Director in his office, Mr Ifiok Abia, said Nigerians should continue to have faith in the country, saying faith, holiness and salvation remained the hallmark of Christianity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

He noted that what impressed him about Synod, was the integrity and transparency with which the Methodist Church runs its affairs, saying this was something that all agencies of Government could learn in nation building especially as the country moves towards a new dispensation.