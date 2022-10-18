President Buhari to commission Pinnacle FZE Terminal in Lagos

Latest News
By Segun Kasali - Lagos
joint task force, good governance, Buhari appoints Suleiman-Ibrahim, digital identity, restrict, travel, infrastructure, Nigeria, travel restrictions, Buhari, NDDC, COVID-19, Coronavirus, President Buhari to
President Muhammadu Buhari FILE PHOTO

President Muhammad Buhari is set to commission Pinnacle Oil and Gas FZE Terminal on Saturday in Lagos.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Peter Mbah, made this known while interacting with newsmen on Tuesday in Lagos.

Mbah, who noted that the company had a market share of 23 per cent, said the terminal was a major disruptive innovation, which would transform the whole downstream value chain.

The CEO also described the terminal as a resilient infrastructure with the capacity to export and import from the same pipeline.

Meanwhile, he expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon become a net exporter of refined products.

“We have built a resilient infrastructure. We have the capability to export and import from the same pipeline.

“We believe that over time with the investment we are seeing, Nigeria will become the net exporter of refined products,” he said.

While giving an insight into the company’s history, the CEO revealed that Pinnacle Oil and Gas started operation in 2008, in a one-studio apartment.

He added that 14 years later, the company had become number one in its operational space.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

Ogun PDP Suspends Governorship Aspirant, Four Others Over ‘Illegal’ Primary

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, on Monday, suspended a governorship aspirant, Mr Jimi Lawal, for conducting and participating in what it described as an “illegal” governorship primary election…

Coroner Says Police Responsible For Oyeleke’s Death During Yoruba Nation Rally

A coroner’s inquest to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Jumoke Oyeleke has indicted the police. The coroner, Mukaila Fadeyi, sitting at the Magistrate Court in Ogba, Lagos, said the police caused her death…


I Feel Like 18 At 80 — Olubadan

As he marks his 80th birthday celebration, Oba Mohood Olalekan Ishola Balogun Alli, the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland in this interview with SOJI AJIBOLA, speaks on why all governorship candidates in Oyo State, irrespective of their political affiliations…

 

You might also like
Latest News

President Buhari assents 8 bills passed by National Assembly

Latest News

Buhari commiserates with Japan over ex-prime minister’s assassination

Latest News

Terrorist attacks: Buhari in Security Council meeting 

Latest News

We do not engage in pipeline vandalism, IPOB replies Buhari

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More