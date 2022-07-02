President Buhari, Tinubu to commission my projects soon ― Yahaya Bello

President Muhammadu Buhari and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, are among the important dignitaries expected soon at the planned commissioning of various projects executed by the present administration in Kogi State.

The Governor of the State, Alhaji Yahaha Bello, disclosed this during an interview with Journalists at the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja at the end of his inspection of the projects in Lokoja earmarked for commissioning, including the Specialist Hospital.

He said:” All the jobs so far executed were excellent and ready for commissioning.

“I have to inspect them, personally, to ensure that they meet my taste, not just quality before I invite our president, our flag bearer, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and other dignitaries to come and commission our projects in Kogi State. Every place we touched is a quality and a class,

“This moment, we are ready, we are going to contact him to send his team, too, to come and inspect the projects.

“He will give us the date, as soon as he gives us the date, we will let you know.”

The governor commended the contractor that executed the job at the Specialist Hospital, Alhaji Friday Idachab, an indigene of the state, for a job well done.

Recalls that the Governor, who had earlier condemned the quality of the job done at the hospital, when he visited the hospital about a year, described the present work of the indigenous contractor in the hospital as “excellent”.

Other projects inspected by Bello include Muhammadu Buhari Civic Centre, GYB Model Science Secondary School, the Flyover bridge at Ganaja junction and the embarkment project among others, all in Lokoja.





Also speaking on the sideline of the event, the Chief Medical Director of the Special Hospital, Lokoja, Prof. Isa Adagiri Yahaha, commended the state government for upgrading the quality of healthcare services at the hospital.

According to him, the hospital now has up to 50 medical doctors including 14 specialists in psychiatric, and ophthalmology gynaecology among others.

This he added was in addition to other healthcare staff as well as modern equipment to ensure effective health care services, adding that more health personnel would be employed to cope with the workload of the hospital.

“A new psychiatric ward has also been built for the hospital with full-fledged offices,” the chief medical director also told Journalists.

He said that the state government had procured an advanced life support clinic to be delivered to the hospital soon in addition to the promise by the governor to provide the hospital with an advanced x-ray machine.

The machine Prof. Yahaha explained, can be used to x-ray the brain in the case of accident victims with brain injury.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

President Buhari, Tinubu to commission my projects soon ― Yahaya Bello

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

President Buhari, Tinubu to commission my projects soon ― Yahaya Bello