President Buhari reappoints Goni as Conservator  General of NPS

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Alhaji, Ibrahim Goni for another five years tenure as Conservator General of National Park service, effective from May 10.

In a terse statement from the Ministry of Environment, the supervising arm of National Park Service (NPS), Goni’s return to office headlines the President’s immediate approval.

It must be recalled that Goni, spearheaded a refreshing collaboration with sister security agencies, particularly with the military, in order to engage and train Park Rangers to confront insurgents and other natural resources invaders who targeted the vast green areas in the country as a cover to carry out their nefarious activities.

His most enduring achievement is unprecedented approval by President Buhari of 10 new National Parks across the federation, a feat he pursued with vigour and passion, and with a strategic buy in from the National Assembly, telling a new conservation story in Nigeria.

His return indeed, will accelerate efforts on the immediate take off of the new Parks and a change in NPS management mantra, connecting it to the various conservation value chain.