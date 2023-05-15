President Muhammadu Buhari has extended greetings to the former Secretary General of the Nigeria Football Association (NFA) and to a member of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Sani Ahmed Toro, as he clocked 70.

A statement signed by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on media and publicity, lauded Toro for his services to the nation and, most importantly, his contributions to the growth of football in Nigeria.

“The President recognizes all the years of hard work of the first Executive Secretary/CEO, Nigeria Professional Football League Governing Board, who during his tenure as the scribe of NFA, the Super Eagles won a gold medal at Tunisia 1994, Nigeria for the first time qualified and participated at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States where they reached the second round.

“President Buhari notes that it is worth remembering that under Toro’s administration, the men’s Olympic Football team won gold in Atlanta 1996, making the country’s ‘Dream Team,’ captained by the great Nwankwo Kanu, with other legends like the skillful Jay-Jay Okocha, Celestine Babayaro, Sunday Oliseh, Daniel ‘the bull’ Amokachi, Emmanuel Amunike, Tijani Babangida, among others, the first African nation to win that title.

“The President believes that Toro and other administrators who worked behind the scenes to give Nigerians these wonderful memories deserve to be thanked and prayed for, in the hope that they live more years to experience more moments of joy and celebration in the country.”