By: Taoheed Adegbite

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, congratulated Iyabo Masha following her appointment as the director of the intergovernmental group of twenty-four (G-24).

Recall that Tribune Online earlier reported the appointment of Masha as contained in a statement issued by the Secretariat of the Group in Washington DC on Friday.

President Buhari in a congratulatory letter he personally signed, said the newly-appointed G-24 director has made history being the first African to become the group director since its establishment in 1971.

According to the letter, the President enjoined Masha to use the position to champion the cause of developing countries, especially on the key economic challenges of economic diversification, debt resolution, tax policy and financial sector development.

“Having worked closely with Dr Masha during her time with the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, I have no doubt in my mind that she has the drive, dedication to duty, and professionalism to rise to the responsibilities of the position.

“Congratulations, Nigeria is proud of your achievement, and I wish you a successful tenure,” Buhari added

